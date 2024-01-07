Will Emanuel Wilson Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Emanuel Wilson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Check out Wilson's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Wilson has rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and has four catches (five targets) for 23 yards.
Emanuel Wilson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Packers.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|14
|85
|0
|6.1
|5
|4
|23
|0
Wilson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|2
|6
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|2
|19
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|3
|12
|0
|1
|9
|0
