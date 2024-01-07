How to Watch the Green Bay vs. Wright State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (10-6) carry a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3), winners of six straight. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix score an average of 75.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 69.6 the Raiders give up.
- Green Bay is 8-0 when it scores more than 69.6 points.
- Wright State has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.
- The Raiders record 13.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Phoenix allow (58.6).
- Wright State has a 10-4 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.
- Green Bay has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.
- This year the Raiders are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Phoenix concede.
- The Phoenix shoot 49.9% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders concede.
Green Bay Leaders
- Bailey Butler: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)
- Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%
- Cassie Schiltz: 11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 52.7 FG%
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/30/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 85-72
|Kress Events Center
|1/1/2024
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 72-46
|Kress Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|W 86-56
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/11/2024
|Youngstown State
|-
|Kress Events Center
|1/13/2024
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kress Events Center
