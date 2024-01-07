The Wright State Raiders (10-6) carry a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3), winners of six straight. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix score an average of 75.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 69.6 the Raiders give up.
  • Green Bay is 8-0 when it scores more than 69.6 points.
  • Wright State has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The Raiders record 13.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Phoenix allow (58.6).
  • Wright State has a 10-4 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.
  • Green Bay has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.
  • This year the Raiders are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Phoenix concede.
  • The Phoenix shoot 49.9% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders concede.

Green Bay Leaders

  • Bailey Butler: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)
  • Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%
  • Cassie Schiltz: 11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)
  • Maddy Schreiber: 12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)
  • Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 52.7 FG%

Green Bay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/30/2023 Cleveland State W 85-72 Kress Events Center
1/1/2024 Purdue Fort Wayne W 72-46 Kress Events Center
1/5/2024 @ Northern Kentucky W 86-56 Truist Arena
1/7/2024 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
1/11/2024 Youngstown State - Kress Events Center
1/13/2024 Robert Morris - Kress Events Center

