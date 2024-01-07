Sunday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3) and the Wright State Raiders (10-6) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-62, heavily favoring Green Bay to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Phoenix are coming off of an 86-56 win over Northern Kentucky in their last game on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Green Bay vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 75, Wright State 62

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix's best victory this season came against the Creighton Bluejays, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 21). The Phoenix brought home the 65-53 win on the road on November 16.

The Phoenix have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16

59-48 over Washington State (No. 23) on November 25

85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 100) on December 30

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 107) on November 11

64-56 at home over UIC (No. 117) on December 13

Green Bay Leaders

Bailey Butler: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)

8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50) Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)

11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60) Maddy Schreiber: 12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40)

12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 52.7 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix have a +230 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 75.1 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.6 per contest to rank 77th in college basketball.

Green Bay scores more in conference action (79.8 points per game) than overall (75.1).

At home, the Phoenix average 81.7 points per game. On the road, they score 71.6.

At home, Green Bay gives up 57.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 61.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.