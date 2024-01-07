The field for the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii features Jason Day. The par-73 course spans 7,596 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from January 4-7.

Looking to place a wager on Jason Day at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Day Odds to Win: +4500

Jason Day Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Day has scored better than par 10 times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day seven times.

Day has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Day has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Day has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Day hopes to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 21 -7 278 1 14 3 6 $6.3M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Day has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 10th.

Day has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

The most recent time Day played this event was in 2019, and he finished 13th.

This course is set up to play at 7,596 yards, 595 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Plantation Course at Kapalua have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Plantation Course at Kapalua checks in at 7,596 yards, 226 yards longer than the average course Day has played in the past year (7,370 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Day's Last Time Out

Day was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the Hero World Challenge, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.97-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Hero World Challenge placed him in the 42nd percentile.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Hero World Challenge, Day shot better than 58% of the field (averaging 4.6 strokes).

Day fared equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge.

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Day recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.1).

Day had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 7.5 on the 32 par-4s at the Hero World Challenge.

At that most recent competition, Day's par-4 performance (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, six).

Day finished the Hero World Challenge recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 9.5 on the 20 par-5s.

The field at the Hero World Challenge averaged 2.4 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Day finished without one.

