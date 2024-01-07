Should you bet on Jayden Reed scoring a touchdown in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Reed's 681 yards receiving (45.4 per game) top the Packers. He has been targeted 90 times, and has 60 catches plus eight TDs.

Reed has a touchdown catch in six of 15 games this season, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 10 8 27 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 8 6 52 1 Week 17 @Vikings 8 6 89 2

