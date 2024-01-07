For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Huberdeau a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Huberdeau stats and insights

In six of 39 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

Huberdeau has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 147 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 18:02 Away L 3-2 1/4/2024 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 6-3 1/2/2024 Wild 1 1 0 16:12 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:16 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.