Will Jordan Love Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 18?
In the Week 18 tilt between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Jordan Love hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets
Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Love has rushed for 248 yards (15.5 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.
- Love has found the end zone on the ground in four games this season.
Jordan Love Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|15
|27
|245
|3
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|14
|25
|151
|3
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|22
|44
|259
|1
|1
|9
|39
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|23
|36
|246
|1
|2
|2
|-2
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|16
|30
|182
|0
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|21
|31
|180
|2
|1
|3
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|24
|41
|229
|1
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|20
|26
|228
|1
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|21
|40
|289
|2
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|27
|40
|322
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|22
|32
|268
|3
|0
|3
|39
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|25
|36
|267
|3
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|25
|39
|218
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Week 15
|Buccaneers
|29
|39
|284
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|17
|28
|219
|2
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 17
|@Vikings
|24
|33
|256
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
