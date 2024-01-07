For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Jordan Oesterle a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Oesterle stats and insights

Oesterle is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Oesterle has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 147 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Oesterle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-2 1/2/2024 Wild 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:31 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:15 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 5-4 OT 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.