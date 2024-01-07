When Malik Heath suits up for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 18 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath's 12 receptions (on 20 targets) have led to 116 yards receiving (10.5 per game) and one score.

Heath has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Lions 4 4 46 0 Week 13 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 14 @Giants 2 1 6 1 Week 15 Buccaneers 3 3 29 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1 1 0 0 Week 17 @Vikings 2 1 13 0

