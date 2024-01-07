Will Martin Pospisil Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 7?
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal when the Calgary Flames face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Pospisil stats and insights
- Pospisil has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Pospisil has zero points on the power play.
- Pospisil averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 147 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Pospisil recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|8:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|1/4/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|W 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Flames vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
