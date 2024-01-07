Will Mikael Backlund Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 7?
When the Calgary Flames square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Mikael Backlund score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Backlund stats and insights
- Backlund has scored in seven of 39 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Backlund has scored one goal on the power play.
- Backlund averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 147 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Backlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|L 3-2
|1/4/2024
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Away
|W 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:13
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|18:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Flames vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
