When the Calgary Flames square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Mikael Backlund score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Backlund stats and insights

Backlund has scored in seven of 39 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Backlund has scored one goal on the power play.

Backlund averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 147 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Backlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-2 1/4/2024 Predators 1 0 1 18:32 Away W 6-3 1/2/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:41 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:16 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:13 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:22 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:37 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.