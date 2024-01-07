Will Nazem Kadri Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 7?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, is Nazem Kadri a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kadri stats and insights
- Kadri has scored in 11 of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- On the power play, Kadri has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Kadri's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 147 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kadri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|1/4/2024
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:31
|Away
|W 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.