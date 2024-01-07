January 8 NBA Power Rankings: Who is #1 this Week?
Which NBA team is currently the one to beat? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of the upcoming games.
NBA Power Rankings
1. Boston Celtics
- Current Record: 28-7 | Projected Record: 75-7
- Odds to Win Finals: +325
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 118-101 vs Pacers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: BSIN, NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Current Record: 23-11 | Projected Record: 66-16
- Odds to Win Finals: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 124-115 vs Nets
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)
3. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Current Record: 25-10 | Projected Record: 65-16
- Odds to Win Finals: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 115-108 vs Mavericks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
4. Philadelphia 76ers
- Current Record: 23-12 | Projected Record: 64-18
- Odds to Win Finals: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 120-109 vs Jazz
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hawks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-PH+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
5. Los Angeles Clippers
- Current Record: 22-13 | Projected Record: 62-20
- Odds to Win Finals: +1100
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 106-103 vs Lakers
Next Game
- Opponent: Suns
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)
6. Denver Nuggets
- Current Record: 26-12 | Projected Record: 61-20
- Odds to Win Finals: +425
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 131-114 vs Pistons
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN, KJZZ, ALT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
7. New York Knicks
- Current Record: 21-15 | Projected Record: 58-24
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 121-105 vs Wizards
Next Game
- Opponent: Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: MSG, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
8. Milwaukee Bucks
- Current Record: 25-11 | Projected Record: 57-25
- Odds to Win Finals: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 112-108 vs Rockets
Next Game
- Opponent: Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: BSWI, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)
9. New Orleans Pelicans
- Current Record: 22-15 | Projected Record: 51-31
- Odds to Win Finals: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 133-100 vs Kings
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Warriors
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. Houston Rockets
- Current Record: 18-16 | Projected Record: 51-31
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 112-108 vs Bucks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. Indiana Pacers
- Current Record: 20-15 | Projected Record: 48-35
- Odds to Win Finals: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 118-101 vs Celtics
Next Game
- Opponent: Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: BSIN, NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Orlando Magic
- Current Record: 21-15 | Projected Record: 49-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 117-110 vs Hawks
Next Game
- Opponent: Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
13. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Current Record: 21-15 | Projected Record: 47-35
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 117-115 vs Spurs
Next Game
- Opponent: Nets
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
14. Dallas Mavericks
- Current Record: 22-15 | Projected Record: 47-34
- Odds to Win Finals: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 115-108 vs Timberwolves
Next Game
- Opponent: Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
15. Golden State Warriors
- Current Record: 17-19 | Projected Record: 45-36
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 133-118 vs Raptors
Next Game
- Opponent: Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)
16. Miami Heat
- Current Record: 20-15 | Projected Record: 43-39
- Odds to Win Finals: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 113-97 vs Suns
Next Game
- Opponent: Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
17. Sacramento Kings
- Current Record: 21-14 | Projected Record: 40-42
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: L 133-100 vs Pelicans
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: BSDET, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
18. Phoenix Suns
- Current Record: 19-17 | Projected Record: 34-47
- Odds to Win Finals: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 121-115 vs Grizzlies
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Clippers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Los Angeles Lakers
- Current Record: 18-19 | Projected Record: 37-46
- Odds to Win Finals: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 106-103 vs Clippers
Next Game
- Opponent: Raptors
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN
20. Atlanta Hawks
- Current Record: 14-21 | Projected Record: 36-46
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 117-110 vs Magic
Next Game
- Opponent: 76ers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-PH+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
21. Brooklyn Nets
- Current Record: 16-21 | Projected Record: 33-49
- Odds to Win Finals: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 134-127 vs Trail Blazers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cavaliers
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Toronto Raptors
- Current Record: 15-21 | Projected Record: 28-53
- Odds to Win Finals: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 133-118 vs Warriors
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lakers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN
23. Chicago Bulls
- Current Record: 16-21 | Projected Record: 30-52
- Odds to Win Finals: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 104-91 vs Hornets
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hornets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
24. Utah Jazz
- Current Record: 17-20 | Projected Record: 28-54
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 120-109 vs 76ers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: BSWI, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)
25. Memphis Grizzlies
- Current Record: 13-23 | Projected Record: 23-58
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 121-115 vs Suns
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Portland Trail Blazers
- Current Record: 10-25 | Projected Record: 12-70
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 134-127 vs Nets
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: MSG, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. San Antonio Spurs
- Current Record: 5-30 | Projected Record: 9-73
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 117-115 vs Cavaliers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. Charlotte Hornets
- Current Record: 8-25 | Projected Record: 10-72
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 104-91 vs Bulls
Next Game
- Opponent: Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. Detroit Pistons
- Current Record: 3-33 | Projected Record: 7-74
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 131-114 vs Nuggets
Next Game
- Opponent: Kings
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: BSDET, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
30. Washington Wizards
- Current Record: 6-29 | Projected Record: 11-71
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 121-105 vs Knicks
Next Game
- Opponent: Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)
