Can we count on Nick DeSimone finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames play the Chicago Blackhawks at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

  • DeSimone has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
  • DeSimone has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 147 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

DeSimone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 3-2
1/4/2024 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 6-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:42 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:38 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 5-4 OT
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

