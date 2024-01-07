The 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua will see Nicolas Echavarria as part of the field in Kapalua, Hawaii from January 4-7, up against the par-73, 7,596-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Nicolas Echavarria at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Echavarria Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Echavarria has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Echavarria has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Echavarria's average finish has been 50th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Echavarria will look to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 37 -10 275 1 7 1 1 $978,582

The Sentry Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,596 yards, 595 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Plantation Course at Kapalua, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The average course Echavarria has played in the past year has been 315 yards shorter than the 7,596 yards Plantation Course at Kapalua will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at The RSM Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 46) at The RSM Classic, which landed him in the 57th percentile of the field.

On the 10 par-5 holes at The RSM Classic, Echavarria shot better than just 28% of the golfers (averaging 4.8 strokes).

Echavarria fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic (the field averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Echavarria did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

Echavarria carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 46 par-4s at The RSM Classic.

At that last competition, Echavarria's par-4 performance (on 46 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 3.4).

Echavarria ended The RSM Classic with a birdie or better on five of the 10 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.8.

On the 10 par-5s at The RSM Classic, Echavarria carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

