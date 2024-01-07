The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Noah Hanifin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

  • In six of 39 games this season, Hanifin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Hanifin has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Hanifin averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 147 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 23:06 Away L 3-2
1/4/2024 Predators 1 1 0 23:14 Away W 6-3
1/2/2024 Wild 0 0 0 24:00 Away W 3-1
12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:17 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:35 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 23:05 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:25 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:43 Away L 3-2 SO

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

