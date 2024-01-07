The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Noah Hanifin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hanifin stats and insights

In six of 39 games this season, Hanifin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play, Hanifin has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Hanifin averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 147 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 23:06 Away L 3-2 1/4/2024 Predators 1 1 0 23:14 Away W 6-3 1/2/2024 Wild 0 0 0 24:00 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:17 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:35 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 23:05 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:25 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:43 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.