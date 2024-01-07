Noah Hanifin will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Calgary Flames meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Does a bet on Hanifin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Noah Hanifin vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:18 per game on the ice, is +3.

Hanifin has a goal in six games this year through 39 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hanifin has a point in 17 of 39 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Hanifin has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 39 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 147 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-57).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 39 Games 3 18 Points 2 6 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

