The Green Bay Packers (8-8) and the Chicago Bears (7-9) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field in a clash of NFC North foes.

Packers and Bears recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Packers vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 3 45 -160 +135

Packers vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's matchups this year have an average total of 41.8, 3.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Packers have covered the spread eight times in 16 games with a set spread.

The Packers have won two of their five games as moneyline favorites this year (40%).

Green Bay has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Chicago Bears

Bears games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 45 points in six of 16 outings.

The average total for Chicago's games this season is 42.7 points, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bears have covered the spread eight times this season (8-7-1).

The Bears have won four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Chicago has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 2-6 in those contests.

Packers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 22.9 11 21.3 14 41.8 8 16 Bears 21.9 16 22.6 20 42.7 6 16

Packers vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Green Bay has hit the over.

In divisional games, the Packers are scoring 26 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 22.9 points per game. It's a different story on defense, where they are surrendering 22 points per game in divisional games compared to 21.3 points per game in all games.

The Packers have scored a total of 25 more points than their opponents this year (1.6 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 11 points (0.7 per game).

Bears

In its last three games, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three games, the Bears have hit the over twice.

The Bears are scoring fewer points in divisional games (19.8 per game) than overall (21.9), but also conceding fewer points (22.2) than overall (22.6).

The Packers have scored a total of 25 more points than their opponents this year (1.6 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 11 points (0.7 per game).

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.1 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 22.7 22.4 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 10-6-0 3-4-0 7-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-1 2-3

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.8 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 22.5 25.3 ATS Record 8-7-1 4-3-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-1 5-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 2-2 2-6

