Should you wager on Rasmus Andersson to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

  • Andersson has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Andersson has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 147 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 24:52 Away L 3-2
1/4/2024 Predators 2 1 1 22:08 Away W 6-3
1/2/2024 Wild 1 0 1 23:32 Away W 3-1
12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:32 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 1 1 0 25:15 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:22 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:02 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 25:47 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:39 Away L 3-2 SO

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

