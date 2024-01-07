On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Calgary Flames. Is Reese Johnson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Devils 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 4-2 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:37 Away L 8-1 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

