The Saint Peter's Peacocks (7-5, 3-0 MAAC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Yanitelli Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

The Peacocks are shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.8% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

In games Saint Peter's shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Peacocks are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 218th.

The Peacocks record 7.2 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Mountaineers allow (71.0).

When Saint Peter's totals more than 71.0 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

The Mountaineers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

Mount St. Mary's has compiled a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.

The Peacocks are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 139th.

The Mountaineers score 10.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Peacocks give up to opponents (63.4).

Mount St. Mary's is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison

Saint Peter's is averaging 67.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 62.0 points per contest.

The Peacocks are ceding 64.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.9 more points than they're allowing when playing on the road (63.1).

In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Peter's has played worse at home this season, sinking 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game and a 31.8% percentage in road games.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison

At home, Mount St. Mary's scores 79.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 70.7.

The Mountaineers give up 64.6 points per game at home, and 74.6 on the road.

Mount St. Mary's makes more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than away (28.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/22/2023 Kean W 73-70 Yanitelli Center 12/30/2023 @ Bucknell W 67-58 Sojka Pavilion 1/5/2024 Iona W 69-57 Yanitelli Center 1/7/2024 Mount St. Mary's - Yanitelli Center 1/14/2024 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium 1/19/2024 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule