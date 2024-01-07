The Saint Peter's Peacocks (7-5, 3-0 MAAC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Yanitelli Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

  • The Peacocks are shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.8% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • In games Saint Peter's shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Peacocks are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 218th.
  • The Peacocks record 7.2 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Mountaineers allow (71.0).
  • When Saint Peter's totals more than 71.0 points, it is 3-0.

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
  • Mount St. Mary's has compiled a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.
  • The Peacocks are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 139th.
  • The Mountaineers score 10.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Peacocks give up to opponents (63.4).
  • Mount St. Mary's is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison

  • Saint Peter's is averaging 67.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 62.0 points per contest.
  • The Peacocks are ceding 64.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.9 more points than they're allowing when playing on the road (63.1).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Peter's has played worse at home this season, sinking 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game and a 31.8% percentage in road games.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Mount St. Mary's scores 79.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 70.7.
  • The Mountaineers give up 64.6 points per game at home, and 74.6 on the road.
  • Mount St. Mary's makes more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than away (28.2%).

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Kean W 73-70 Yanitelli Center
12/30/2023 @ Bucknell W 67-58 Sojka Pavilion
1/5/2024 Iona W 69-57 Yanitelli Center
1/7/2024 Mount St. Mary's - Yanitelli Center
1/14/2024 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium
1/19/2024 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 LIU W 87-59 Knott Arena
12/30/2023 @ Delaware State L 77-73 Memorial Hall Gym
1/5/2024 Canisius W 74-69 Knott Arena
1/7/2024 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center
1/14/2024 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center
1/19/2024 Marist - Knott Arena

