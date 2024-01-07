How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (7-5, 3-0 MAAC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Yanitelli Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Peter's Stats Insights
- The Peacocks are shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.8% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- In games Saint Peter's shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Peacocks are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 218th.
- The Peacocks record 7.2 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Mountaineers allow (71.0).
- When Saint Peter's totals more than 71.0 points, it is 3-0.
Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
- Mount St. Mary's has compiled a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.
- The Peacocks are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 139th.
- The Mountaineers score 10.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Peacocks give up to opponents (63.4).
- Mount St. Mary's is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Peter's is averaging 67.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 62.0 points per contest.
- The Peacocks are ceding 64.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.9 more points than they're allowing when playing on the road (63.1).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Saint Peter's has played worse at home this season, sinking 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game and a 31.8% percentage in road games.
Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Mount St. Mary's scores 79.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 70.7.
- The Mountaineers give up 64.6 points per game at home, and 74.6 on the road.
- Mount St. Mary's makes more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than away (28.2%).
Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Kean
|W 73-70
|Yanitelli Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Bucknell
|W 67-58
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Iona
|W 69-57
|Yanitelli Center
|1/7/2024
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|1/19/2024
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|LIU
|W 87-59
|Knott Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Delaware State
|L 77-73
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/5/2024
|Canisius
|W 74-69
|Knott Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|1/19/2024
|Marist
|-
|Knott Arena
