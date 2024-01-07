The Saint Peter's Peacocks (7-5, 3-0 MAAC) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Yanitelli Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's matchup.

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Peter's Moneyline Mount St. Mary's Moneyline FanDuel Saint Peter's (-2.5) 128.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Trends

Saint Peter's has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Peacocks' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Mount St. Mary's has compiled a 7-6-1 ATS record so far this season.

Mountaineers games have gone over the point total eight out of 14 times this year.

