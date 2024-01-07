Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) playing the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Latrell Reid: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Dakota Leffew: 17.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Peter's Rank Saint Peter's AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 354th 62.1 Points Scored 63.7 342nd 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd 171st 35.0 Rebounds 33.6 252nd 15th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 320th 5.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th 343rd 10.5 Assists 12.4 230th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

