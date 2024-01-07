Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) playing the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Latrell Reid: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Houge: 10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Washington: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armoni Zeigler: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brent Bland: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Dakota Leffew: 17.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deshayne Montgomery: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dallas Hobbs: 8.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dola Adebayo: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- George Tinsley: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Peter's Rank
|Saint Peter's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|354th
|62.1
|Points Scored
|63.7
|342nd
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|171st
|35.0
|Rebounds
|33.6
|252nd
|15th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|343rd
|10.5
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
