Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) playing the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • Latrell Reid: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Michael Houge: 10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Corey Washington: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Armoni Zeigler: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Brent Bland: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

  • Dakota Leffew: 17.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Deshayne Montgomery: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dallas Hobbs: 8.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dola Adebayo: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • George Tinsley: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Peter's Rank Saint Peter's AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank
354th 62.1 Points Scored 63.7 342nd
42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd
171st 35.0 Rebounds 33.6 252nd
15th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
320th 5.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th
343rd 10.5 Assists 12.4 230th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

