The Saint Peter's Peacocks (7-5, 3-0 MAAC) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (6-8, 2-1 MAAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 128.5.

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Jersey City, New Jersey

Jersey City, New Jersey Venue: Yanitelli Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Peter's -3 128.5

Saint Peter's vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Records & Stats

The Peacocks' ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

Saint Peter's has played as a favorite of -162 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Peacocks, based on the moneyline, is 61.8%.

Mount St. Mary's has gone 7-6-1 ATS this year.

The Mountaineers have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +135 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mount St. Mary's has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Peter's 4 36.4% 63.8 137.7 63.4 134.4 130.3 Mount St. Mary's 12 85.7% 73.9 137.7 71.0 134.4 137.5

Additional Saint Peter's vs Mount St. Mary's Insights & Trends

The Peacocks score 63.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Mountaineers allow.

When Saint Peter's scores more than 71.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers score 10.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Peacocks allow their opponents to score (63.4).

Mount St. Mary's has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record and a 6-7 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Peter's 7-4-0 1-1 4-7-0 Mount St. Mary's 7-6-1 3-2 8-6-0

Saint Peter's vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits

Saint Peter's Mount St. Mary's 3-1 Home Record 4-1 4-4 Away Record 2-7 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-2-0 6-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-1 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 62.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 0-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

