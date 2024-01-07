South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's game that pits the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) at Colonial Life Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-59 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Gamecocks are coming off of an 89-66 win against Florida in their last outing on Thursday. The Bulldogs' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 71-66 loss to Vanderbilt. Te-Hina Paopao scored a team-leading 17 points for the Gamecocks in the victory. Jerkaila Jordan's team-high 21 points paced the Bulldogs in the loss.
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' signature win this season came in a 78-69 victory over the No. 15 Utah Utes on December 10.
- The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.
South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10
- 100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6
- 77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3
- 114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on November 12
- 65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 30
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Bulldogs took down the Belmont Bruins (No. 66 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-62.
- The Bulldogs have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins, but also tied for the 13th-most defeats.
Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on November 19
- 82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 84) on December 20
- 81-78 over Clemson (No. 85) on November 24
- 102-58 over Tulsa (No. 97) on November 26
- 82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 14
South Carolina Leaders
- Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG%
- Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51 FG%
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)
- Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG%
- Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)
- Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)
- Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +517 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 39.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.8 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 51 per contest (sixth in college basketball).
- The Gamecocks are posting 100.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 79.4 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, South Carolina is giving up 40 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 56.6.
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 21 points per game, with a +336 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (33rd in college basketball) and give up 57.8 per contest (68th in college basketball).
- At home the Bulldogs are scoring 80.1 points per game, 10.3 more than they are averaging on the road (69.8).
- In 2023-24 Mississippi State is giving up 13.6 fewer points per game at home (51.2) than away (64.8).
- While the Bulldogs are posting 78.8 points per game in 2023-24, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 80.1 a contest.
