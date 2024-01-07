Sunday's game that pits the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) at Colonial Life Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-59 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Gamecocks are coming off of an 89-66 win against Florida in their last outing on Thursday. The Bulldogs' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 71-66 loss to Vanderbilt. Te-Hina Paopao scored a team-leading 17 points for the Gamecocks in the victory. Jerkaila Jordan's team-high 21 points paced the Bulldogs in the loss.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

Top 25 Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win this season came in a 78-69 victory over the No. 15 Utah Utes on December 10.

The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 30

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Bulldogs took down the Belmont Bruins (No. 66 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-62.

The Bulldogs have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins, but also tied for the 13th-most defeats.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on November 19

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 84) on December 20

81-78 over Clemson (No. 85) on November 24

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 97) on November 26

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 14

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51 FG%

Mississippi State Leaders

Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91) Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +517 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 39.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.8 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 51 per contest (sixth in college basketball).

The Gamecocks are posting 100.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 79.4 points per contest.

In 2023-24, South Carolina is giving up 40 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 56.6.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 21 points per game, with a +336 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (33rd in college basketball) and give up 57.8 per contest (68th in college basketball).

At home the Bulldogs are scoring 80.1 points per game, 10.3 more than they are averaging on the road (69.8).

In 2023-24 Mississippi State is giving up 13.6 fewer points per game at home (51.2) than away (64.8).

While the Bulldogs are posting 78.8 points per game in 2023-24, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 80.1 a contest.

