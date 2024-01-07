When Tucker Kraft hits the gridiron for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 18 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Tucker Kraft score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Kraft has caught 28 passes on 37 targets for 324 yards and two TDs, averaging 24.9 yards per game.

Kraft has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

Tucker Kraft Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 2 2 5 0 Week 10 @Steelers 3 1 6 0 Week 11 Chargers 2 2 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 2 15 1 Week 13 Chiefs 6 3 37 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 4 64 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 6 4 57 1 Week 16 @Panthers 6 4 60 0 Week 17 @Vikings 6 6 48 0

