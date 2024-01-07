Sunday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-6) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with Illinois coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM on January 7.

The Badgers' last contest on Thursday ended in a 69-57 loss to Nebraska.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 70, Wisconsin 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

The Badgers' best win of the season came against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, a top 100 team (No. 78), according to our computer rankings. The Badgers secured the 66-64 home win on November 14.

The Badgers have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 89) on November 25

78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 185) on December 13

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 212) on November 7

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 232) on November 9

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Brooke Schramek: 9.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

9.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Sania Copeland: 8.8 PTS, 2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

8.8 PTS, 2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70) D'Yanis Jimenez: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 65.8 points per game (186th in college basketball) and conceding 65.8 (222nd in college basketball).

In conference action, Wisconsin is putting up fewer points (57.3 per game) than it is overall (65.8) in 2023-24.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.