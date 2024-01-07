Wisconsin vs. Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-6) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with Illinois coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM on January 7.
The Badgers' last contest on Thursday ended in a 69-57 loss to Nebraska.
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 70, Wisconsin 65
Other Big Ten Predictions
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- The Badgers' best win of the season came against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, a top 100 team (No. 78), according to our computer rankings. The Badgers secured the 66-64 home win on November 14.
- The Badgers have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).
Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on November 14
- 82-72 over Boston College (No. 89) on November 25
- 78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 185) on December 13
- 62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 212) on November 7
- 74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 232) on November 9
Wisconsin Leaders
- Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Brooke Schramek: 9.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)
- Sania Copeland: 8.8 PTS, 2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 65.8 points per game (186th in college basketball) and conceding 65.8 (222nd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Wisconsin is putting up fewer points (57.3 per game) than it is overall (65.8) in 2023-24.
