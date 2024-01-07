On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Yegor Sharangovich going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sharangovich stats and insights

  • Sharangovich has scored in 11 of 39 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 147 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 3-2
1/4/2024 Predators 2 1 1 21:33 Away W 6-3
1/2/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:37 Away W 3-1
12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:28 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:14 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:08 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:27 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:49 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:34 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.