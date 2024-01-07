On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Yegor Sharangovich going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

Sharangovich has scored in 11 of 39 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 147 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 20:34 Away L 3-2 1/4/2024 Predators 2 1 1 21:33 Away W 6-3 1/2/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:37 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:14 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:08 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:27 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:49 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:34 Away L 3-2 SO

Flames vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

