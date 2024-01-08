The Utah Jazz (17-20), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, play the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and KJZZ.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Jazz matchup.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and KJZZ

BSWI and KJZZ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-9.5) 244.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-9.5) 245 -450 +350 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info

Bucks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Bucks' +172 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 124.3 points per game (second in the NBA) while giving up 119.5 per contest (24th in the league).

The Jazz's -153 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.6 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 118.7 per outing (23rd in league).

The two teams average 238.9 points per game combined, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 238.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has compiled a 15-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 35.5 -125 31.5 Khris Middleton 19.5 -111 14.2 Brook Lopez 15.5 -125 12.5

Bucks and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +200 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

