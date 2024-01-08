The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) play the Utah Jazz (17-20) on January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSWI and KJZZ.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 50% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Jazz allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 19-3 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

The Bucks record 124.3 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 118.7 the Jazz allow.

When Milwaukee scores more than 118.7 points, it is 20-4.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are posting 125.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 123.5 points per contest.

Defensively Milwaukee has played better in home games this season, giving up 118.9 points per game, compared to 120.2 in road games.

In home games, the Bucks are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (14.1) than in away games (14.2). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (38.4%).

Bucks Injuries