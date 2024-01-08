How to Watch the Bucks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) play the Utah Jazz (17-20) on January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSWI and KJZZ.
Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 50% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 19-3 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.
- The Bucks record 124.3 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 118.7 the Jazz allow.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 118.7 points, it is 20-4.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are posting 125.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 123.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Milwaukee has played better in home games this season, giving up 118.9 points per game, compared to 120.2 in road games.
- In home games, the Bucks are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (14.1) than in away games (14.2). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (38.4%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Damian Lillard
|Out
|Personal
|Cameron Payne
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
