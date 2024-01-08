You can find player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lauri Markkanen and others on the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSWI and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 35.5 (Over: -118) 12.5 (Over: -132) 7.5 (Over: -111)

Antetokounmpo has scored 31.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 4.0 points less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.9 fewer rebounds per game (11.6) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.8 per game -- is 1.7 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Brook Lopez's 12.5 points per game are 3.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 23.6 points Markkanen scores per game are 1.1 more than his prop total on Monday.

His rebounding average of 8.4 is lower than his over/under on Monday (7.5).

Markkanen averages 3.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Monday.

Collin Sexton Props

PTS AST 17.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -106)

The 17.5-point total set for Collin Sexton on Monday is 1.6 more points than his season scoring average.

Sexton has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

