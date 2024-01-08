Fiserv Forum is where the Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) and Utah Jazz (17-20) will go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, KJZZ

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks dropped their previous game to the Rockets, 112-108, on Saturday. Antetokounmpo was their high scorer with 48 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 48 17 2 0 1 1 Damian Lillard 18 2 8 2 0 1 Khris Middleton 10 3 5 1 0 0

Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is posting 31.5 points, 5.8 assists and 11.6 boards per contest.

Damian Lillard averages 25.2 points, 4.2 boards and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 12.5 points, 5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis' numbers for the season are 12.3 points, 6.7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Khris Middleton's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.2 13 7.6 1.1 1.3 0.5 Damian Lillard 23.7 3.8 6.3 1.1 0 2.8 Khris Middleton 17.7 3.5 6.2 0.8 0.5 2.3 Brook Lopez 11.1 5.6 1 0.4 2.8 1.1 Bobby Portis 11.5 7 1 0.9 0.6 1

