The Philadelphia Flyers, with Cam Atkinson, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you're considering a bet on Atkinson against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Cam Atkinson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson's plus-minus this season, in 16:41 per game on the ice, is -10.

In seven of 38 games this year, Atkinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 14 of 38 games this year, Atkinson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Atkinson has an assist in eight of 38 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Atkinson has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 38 Games 3 18 Points 0 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

