Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 8?
Will Cameron York find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
York stats and insights
- In five of 39 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- York's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|1/4/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:57
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|23:13
|Home
|W 1-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.