Monday's game at Physical Education Complex has the Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) going head to head against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET (on January 8). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-67 win for Coppin State, so expect a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Physical Education Complex

Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Coppin State 68, Maryland-Eastern Shore 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: Coppin State (-0.3)

Coppin State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 133.6

Coppin State has an 8-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Maryland-Eastern Shore, who is 4-7-0 ATS. The Eagles have a 4-11-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hawks have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Coppin State is 7-3 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 games, while Maryland-Eastern Shore has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles average 54.3 points per game (361st in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per contest (203rd in college basketball). They have a -267 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 17.8 points per game.

Coppin State loses the rebound battle by an average of 10.2 boards. It is grabbing 29.1 rebounds per game (361st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.3 per outing.

Coppin State makes 3.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.1 (359th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

The Eagles put up 71.1 points per 100 possessions (361st in college basketball), while giving up 94.4 points per 100 possessions (283rd in college basketball).

Coppin State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Eagles commit 15.3 per game (355th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (46th in college basketball action).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Performance Insights

The Hawks have a -113 scoring differential, falling short by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 66.0 points per game, 337th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.7 per outing to rank 267th in college basketball.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is 280th in the country at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 fewer than the 38.2 its opponents average.

Maryland-Eastern Shore knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (250th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 32.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.6%.

Maryland-Eastern Shore and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hawks commit 12.2 per game (230th in college basketball) and force 13.1 (90th in college basketball).

