Monday's MEAC schedule includes the Coppin State Eagles (1-12, 0-0 MEAC) against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8, 0-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Coppin State Players to Watch

Justin Winston: 13.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Greg Spurlock: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Camaren Sparrrow: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Toto Fagbenle: 4.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Aa'Reyon Jones: 2.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Troy Hupstead: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Chace Davis: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Devon Ellis: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Dionte Johnson: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Wilson: 6.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison

Coppin State Rank Coppin State AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 361st 54.5 Points Scored 62.5 352nd 239th 73.2 Points Allowed 79.1 333rd 359th 29.4 Rebounds 33.0 320th 299th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st 359th 4.0 3pt Made 6.2 295th 362nd 7.9 Assists 11.4 316th 356th 15.2 Turnovers 12.0 206th

