Monday's MEAC schedule includes the Coppin State Eagles (1-12, 0-0 MEAC) against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8, 0-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Justin Winston: 13.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Greg Spurlock: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Camaren Sparrrow: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Toto Fagbenle: 4.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Aa'Reyon Jones: 2.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

  • Troy Hupstead: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chace Davis: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devon Ellis: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dionte Johnson: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Wilson: 6.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison

Coppin State Rank Coppin State AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
361st 54.5 Points Scored 62.5 352nd
239th 73.2 Points Allowed 79.1 333rd
359th 29.4 Rebounds 33.0 320th
299th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st
359th 4.0 3pt Made 6.2 295th
362nd 7.9 Assists 11.4 316th
356th 15.2 Turnovers 12.0 206th

