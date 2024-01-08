Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's MEAC schedule includes the Coppin State Eagles (1-12, 0-0 MEAC) against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-8, 0-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Justin Winston: 13.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Greg Spurlock: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camaren Sparrrow: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toto Fagbenle: 4.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aa'Reyon Jones: 2.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- Troy Hupstead: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chace Davis: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Ellis: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dionte Johnson: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Wilson: 6.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison
|Coppin State Rank
|Coppin State AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|361st
|54.5
|Points Scored
|62.5
|352nd
|239th
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|79.1
|333rd
|359th
|29.4
|Rebounds
|33.0
|320th
|299th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|359th
|4.0
|3pt Made
|6.2
|295th
|362nd
|7.9
|Assists
|11.4
|316th
|356th
|15.2
|Turnovers
|12.0
|206th
