Monday's game at Talmadge L. Hill Field House has the Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) squaring off against the Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET (on January 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 win for Delaware State, so expect a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Morgan State projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Delaware State. The over/under has been set at 145.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Delaware State vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Talmadge L. Hill Field House Line: Delaware State -4.5

Delaware State -4.5 Point Total: 145.5

Delaware State vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware State 74, Morgan State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware State vs. Morgan State

Pick ATS: Morgan State (+4.5)



Morgan State (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Delaware State's record against the spread this season is 8-5-0, and Morgan State's is 7-6-0. The Hornets have gone over the point total in six games, while Bears games have gone over eight times. The two teams score 143.1 points per game combined, 2.4 less than this matchup's total. Delaware State is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games, while Morgan State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets have been outscored by 1.8 points per game (scoring 71.6 points per game to rank 263rd in college basketball while giving up 73.4 per contest to rank 236th in college basketball) and have a -30 scoring differential overall.

The 35.4 rebounds per game Delaware State averages rank 222nd in the nation, and are 4.8 more than the 30.6 its opponents grab per outing.

Delaware State hits 4.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.4 (355th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.9.

The Hornets average 88.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (302nd in college basketball), and allow 90.8 points per 100 possessions (193rd in college basketball).

Delaware State forces 14.6 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while committing 14.2 (336th in college basketball play).

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears put up 71.5 points per game (265th in college basketball) while allowing 78.6 per outing (336th in college basketball). They have a -122 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Morgan State pulls down 37.1 rebounds per game (152nd in college basketball), compared to the 38.0 of its opponents.

Morgan State hits 5.5 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.

Morgan State loses the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 14.3 (338th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

