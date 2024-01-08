The Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Delaware State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hornets have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • Delaware State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 222nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 152nd.
  • The 71.6 points per game the Hornets put up are 7.0 fewer points than the Bears allow (78.6).
  • Delaware State is 3-2 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Morgan State Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have allowed to their opponents.
  • Morgan State has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 145th.
  • The Bears' 71.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 73.4 the Hornets give up to opponents.
  • When Morgan State gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 3-2.

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Delaware State has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 78.5 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Hornets have been better at home this season, giving up 66.2 points per game, compared to 79.9 in away games.
  • At home, Delaware State is making 1.7 more treys per game (5.2) than when playing on the road (3.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (26.4%).

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison

  • Morgan State is scoring more points at home (86.5 per game) than on the road (60.1).
  • In 2023-24 the Bears are giving up 13.8 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (83.6).
  • Morgan State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (4.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than away (29.1%).

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ East Carolina L 79-50 Minges Coliseum
12/30/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 77-73 Memorial Hall Gym
1/6/2024 Coppin State W 55-53 Memorial Hall Gym
1/8/2024 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House
1/20/2024 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Memorial Hall Gym
1/27/2024 South Carolina State - Memorial Hall Gym

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/27/2023 @ Virginia L 79-44 John Paul Jones Arena
12/31/2023 @ NJIT L 69-53 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore L 75-74 Hytche Athletic Center
1/8/2024 Delaware State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House
1/20/2024 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex
1/27/2024 Howard - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

