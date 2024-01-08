How to Watch Delaware State vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Delaware State vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware State Stats Insights
- This season, the Hornets have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- Delaware State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 222nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 152nd.
- The 71.6 points per game the Hornets put up are 7.0 fewer points than the Bears allow (78.6).
- Delaware State is 3-2 when scoring more than 78.6 points.
Morgan State Stats Insights
- The Bears' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have allowed to their opponents.
- Morgan State has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.
- The Hornets are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 145th.
- The Bears' 71.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 73.4 the Hornets give up to opponents.
- When Morgan State gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 3-2.
Delaware State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Delaware State has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 78.5 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Hornets have been better at home this season, giving up 66.2 points per game, compared to 79.9 in away games.
- At home, Delaware State is making 1.7 more treys per game (5.2) than when playing on the road (3.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (26.4%).
Morgan State Home & Away Comparison
- Morgan State is scoring more points at home (86.5 per game) than on the road (60.1).
- In 2023-24 the Bears are giving up 13.8 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (83.6).
- Morgan State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (4.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than away (29.1%).
Delaware State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 79-50
|Minges Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 77-73
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/6/2024
|Coppin State
|W 55-53
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/8/2024
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|1/20/2024
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/27/2024
|South Carolina State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
Morgan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/27/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 79-44
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ NJIT
|L 69-53
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|L 75-74
|Hytche Athletic Center
|1/8/2024
|Delaware State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|1/20/2024
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|1/27/2024
|Howard
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
