The Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Delaware State vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland

Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Delaware State Stats Insights

This season, the Hornets have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Delaware State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

The Hornets are the 222nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 152nd.

The 71.6 points per game the Hornets put up are 7.0 fewer points than the Bears allow (78.6).

Delaware State is 3-2 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Morgan State Stats Insights

The Bears' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have allowed to their opponents.

Morgan State has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Hornets are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 145th.

The Bears' 71.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 73.4 the Hornets give up to opponents.

When Morgan State gives up fewer than 71.6 points, it is 3-2.

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Delaware State has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 78.5 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game in road games.

Defensively the Hornets have been better at home this season, giving up 66.2 points per game, compared to 79.9 in away games.

At home, Delaware State is making 1.7 more treys per game (5.2) than when playing on the road (3.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (26.4%).

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison

Morgan State is scoring more points at home (86.5 per game) than on the road (60.1).

In 2023-24 the Bears are giving up 13.8 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (83.6).

Morgan State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (4.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than away (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ East Carolina L 79-50 Minges Coliseum 12/30/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 77-73 Memorial Hall Gym 1/6/2024 Coppin State W 55-53 Memorial Hall Gym 1/8/2024 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House 1/20/2024 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Memorial Hall Gym 1/27/2024 South Carolina State - Memorial Hall Gym

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule