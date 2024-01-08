Delaware State vs. Morgan State January 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) face a fellow MEAC opponent, the Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Delaware State vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Delaware State (-3.5)
- Total: 145.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Delaware State Players to Watch
- Martez Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 13.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deywilk Tavarez: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Wesley Oba: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alston Andrews: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Kameron Hobbs: 10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Wynston Tabbs: 14.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Thomas: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Oliver: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Delaware State vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison
|Delaware State Rank
|Delaware State AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|263rd
|71.6
|Points Scored
|71.5
|265th
|236th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|336th
|222nd
|35.4
|Rebounds
|37.1
|152nd
|101st
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|145th
|355th
|4.4
|3pt Made
|5.5
|332nd
|230th
|12.8
|Assists
|12.5
|255th
|336th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|14.3
|338th
