The Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) face a fellow MEAC opponent, the Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. Morgan State Game Information

Delaware State Players to Watch

Martez Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jevin Muniz: 13.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Deywilk Tavarez: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

Wesley Oba: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alston Andrews: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

Kameron Hobbs: 10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wynston Tabbs: 14.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Will Thomas: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ahmarie Simpkins: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Christian Oliver: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Delaware State vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Delaware State Rank Delaware State AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 263rd 71.6 Points Scored 71.5 265th 236th 73.4 Points Allowed 78.6 336th 222nd 35.4 Rebounds 37.1 152nd 101st 10 Off. Rebounds 9.5 145th 355th 4.4 3pt Made 5.5 332nd 230th 12.8 Assists 12.5 255th 336th 14.2 Turnovers 14.3 338th

