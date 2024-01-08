The Morgan State Bears (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Delaware State Hornets (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 146.5.

Delaware State vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Favorite Spread Over/Under Delaware State -2.5 146.5

Delaware State vs Morgan State Betting Records & Stats

The Hornets are 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

Morgan State is 7-6-0 against the spread this year.

Delaware State's .615 ATS win percentage (8-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Morgan State's .538 mark (7-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Delaware State vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware State 4 30.8% 71.6 143.1 73.4 152 138.6 Morgan State 8 61.5% 71.5 143.1 78.6 152 148.4

Additional Delaware State vs Morgan State Insights & Trends

The Hornets average 7.0 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Bears give up (78.6).

When Delaware State scores more than 78.6 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bears' 71.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 73.4 the Hornets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.4 points, Morgan State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Delaware State vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware State 8-5-0 0-1 6-7-0 Morgan State 7-6-0 6-6 8-5-0

Delaware State vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits

Delaware State Morgan State 4-2 Home Record 4-2 2-6 Away Record 0-9 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

