Door County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Door County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Door County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Door High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Denmark, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
