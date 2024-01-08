Florence County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Florence County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Florence County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence High School at Crandon High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Crandon, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
