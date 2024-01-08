Joel Farabee will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins meet on Monday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Farabee available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Joel Farabee vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Farabee has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 15:25 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 39 games this season, Farabee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 22 of 39 games this year, Farabee has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Farabee has an assist in 12 of 39 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Farabee hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Farabee Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 104 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 39 Games 5 29 Points 1 12 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

