Khris Middleton plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face off versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Middleton, in his most recent game (January 6 loss against the Rockets), put up 10 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Middleton's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 14.2 17.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 3.5 Assists 7.5 4.9 6.2 PRA -- 23.5 27.4 PR -- 18.6 21.2 3PM 2.5 1.6 2.3



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Jazz

Middleton is responsible for attempting 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's Bucks average 105 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Jazz are the league's fastest with 104 possessions per contest.

Allowing 118.7 points per game, the Jazz are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the 28th-ranked team in the league, giving up 28.4 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have allowed 14 makes per game, 27th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.