Monday's game at Physical Education Complex has the Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) squaring off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET (on January 8). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-67 win for Coppin State, so expect a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Coppin State is projected to cover the spread (1.5) versus Maryland-Eastern Shore. The two teams are projected to exceed the 130.5 total.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024

7:30 PM ET

Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex

Maryland-Eastern Shore -1.5

130.5

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coppin State 68, Maryland-Eastern Shore 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State

Pick ATS: Coppin State (+1.5)



Coppin State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Maryland-Eastern Shore has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Coppin State is 8-7-0. The Hawks have a 6-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 4-11-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 120.3 points per game combined, 10.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under. In the last 10 contests, Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall while Coppin State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Performance Insights

The Hawks' -113 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.0 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 74.7 per outing (267th in college basketball).

Maryland-Eastern Shore is 277th in the country at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 fewer than the 38.2 its opponents average.

Maryland-Eastern Shore makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (250th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Hawks rank 348th in college basketball with 83.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 294th in college basketball defensively with 94.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Maryland-Eastern Shore and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hawks commit 12.2 per game (229th in college basketball) and force 13.1 (91st in college basketball action).

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles are being outscored by 17.8 points per game, with a -267 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.3 points per game (361st in college basketball), and allow 72.1 per contest (204th in college basketball).

Coppin State loses the rebound battle by 10.2 boards on average. It collects 29.1 rebounds per game, 361st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 39.3.

Coppin State connects on 4.1 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball) while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc (362nd in college basketball). It is making 3.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 33.7%.

Coppin State has committed 15.3 turnovers per game (355th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (46th in college basketball).

