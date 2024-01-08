How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) will try to stop an eight-game road losing skid at the Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hawks sit at 277th.
- The 66.0 points per game the Hawks put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Eagles give up (72.1).
- Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Coppin State Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 36.9% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Coppin State is 1-1 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Hawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 308th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 54.3 points per game, 20.4 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawks give up.
- Coppin State has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 66.0 points.
Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison
- Maryland-Eastern Shore posts 79.4 points per game at home, compared to 57.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 21.8 points per contest.
- The Hawks are surrendering 67.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.2 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (79.4).
- In home games, Maryland-Eastern Shore is draining 1.3 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than away from home (6.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).
Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Coppin State averaged 1.2 more points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (72.1).
- The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than away (85.6) last season.
- Coppin State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 69-63
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/2/2024
|Clarks Summit
|W 95-37
|Hytche Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|Morgan State
|W 75-74
|Hytche Athletic Center
|1/8/2024
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|1/13/2024
|@ Howard
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|1/20/2024
|@ Delaware State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
Coppin State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 87-48
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 75-53
|Xfinity Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Delaware State
|L 55-53
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/8/2024
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|1/20/2024
|Morgan State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|1/27/2024
|@ Norfolk State
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.