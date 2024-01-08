The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) will try to stop an eight-game road losing skid at the Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hawks sit at 277th.
  • The 66.0 points per game the Hawks put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Eagles give up (72.1).
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 36.9% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
  • Coppin State is 1-1 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 308th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 54.3 points per game, 20.4 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawks give up.
  • Coppin State has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 66.0 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison

  • Maryland-Eastern Shore posts 79.4 points per game at home, compared to 57.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 21.8 points per contest.
  • The Hawks are surrendering 67.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.2 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (79.4).
  • In home games, Maryland-Eastern Shore is draining 1.3 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than away from home (6.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Coppin State averaged 1.2 more points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (72.1).
  • The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than away (85.6) last season.
  • Coppin State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.4%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/30/2023 @ George Washington L 69-63 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/2/2024 Clarks Summit W 95-37 Hytche Athletic Center
1/6/2024 Morgan State W 75-74 Hytche Athletic Center
1/8/2024 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex
1/13/2024 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium
1/20/2024 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ James Madison L 87-48 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/28/2023 @ Maryland L 75-53 Xfinity Center
1/6/2024 @ Delaware State L 55-53 Memorial Hall Gym
1/8/2024 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Physical Education Complex
1/20/2024 Morgan State - Physical Education Complex
1/27/2024 @ Norfolk State - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

