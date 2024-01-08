The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) will try to stop an eight-game road losing skid at the Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Eagles allow to opponents.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Eagles are the 361st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hawks sit at 277th.

The 66.0 points per game the Hawks put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Eagles give up (72.1).

Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 36.9% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Coppin State is 1-1 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 308th.

The Eagles put up an average of 54.3 points per game, 20.4 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawks give up.

Coppin State has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 66.0 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison

Maryland-Eastern Shore posts 79.4 points per game at home, compared to 57.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 21.8 points per contest.

The Hawks are surrendering 67.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.2 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (79.4).

In home games, Maryland-Eastern Shore is draining 1.3 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than away from home (6.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Coppin State averaged 1.2 more points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (72.1).

The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than away (85.6) last season.

Coppin State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.4%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/30/2023 @ George Washington L 69-63 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 1/2/2024 Clarks Summit W 95-37 Hytche Athletic Center 1/6/2024 Morgan State W 75-74 Hytche Athletic Center 1/8/2024 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex 1/13/2024 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium 1/20/2024 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule