The Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) will be trying to halt a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Physical Education Complex. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline FanDuel Maryland-Eastern Shore (-0.5) 129.5 -102 -115 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

Maryland-Eastern Shore has put together a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Hawks' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Coppin State is 8-7-0 ATS this year.

Eagles games have hit the over four out of 15 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.