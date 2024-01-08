Monday's MEAC slate includes the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) meeting the Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

Troy Hupstead: 12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Devon Ellis: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Chace Davis: 9.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dionte Johnson: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Damani Claxton: 3.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Players to Watch

Justin Winston: 14.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Greg Spurlock: 9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Camaren Sparrrow: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Toto Fagbenle: 4.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Aa'Reyon Jones: 2.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 336th 66 Points Scored 54.3 361st 267th 74.7 Points Allowed 72.1 204th 277th 34.1 Rebounds 29.1 361st 119th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 7.4 308th 250th 6.8 3pt Made 4.1 359th 293rd 11.9 Assists 7.9 362nd 229th 12.2 Turnovers 15.3 355th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.