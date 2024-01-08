Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's MEAC slate includes the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) meeting the Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Maryland-Eastern Shore (-1.5)
- Total: 130.5
- TV: ESPN+
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- Troy Hupstead: 12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devon Ellis: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chace Davis: 9.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dionte Johnson: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damani Claxton: 3.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Justin Winston: 14.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Greg Spurlock: 9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camaren Sparrrow: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toto Fagbenle: 4.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Aa'Reyon Jones: 2.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|336th
|66
|Points Scored
|54.3
|361st
|267th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|204th
|277th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|29.1
|361st
|119th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|308th
|250th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|4.1
|359th
|293rd
|11.9
|Assists
|7.9
|362nd
|229th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|15.3
|355th
