The Coppin State Eagles (1-14, 0-1 MEAC) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Physical Education Complex. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 130.5 for the matchup.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maryland-Eastern Shore -1.5 130.5

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Coppin State Betting Records & Stats

The Hawks have gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, Coppin State has put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread.

Maryland-Eastern Shore (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 16.9% less often than Coppin State (8-7-0) this year.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland-Eastern Shore 7 63.6% 66.0 120.3 74.7 146.8 140.1 Coppin State 5 33.3% 54.3 120.3 72.1 146.8 137.4

Additional Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Coppin State Insights & Trends

Coppin State is 7-3 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 contests.

Three of the Eagles' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The 66.0 points per game the Hawks record are 6.1 fewer points than the Eagles give up (72.1).

When Maryland-Eastern Shore totals more than 72.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles put up 20.4 fewer points per game (54.3) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (74.7).

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland-Eastern Shore 4-7-0 0-1 6-5-0 Coppin State 8-7-0 8-7 4-11-0

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Coppin State 10-3 Home Record 4-6 7-9 Away Record 5-16 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 9-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 78.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

