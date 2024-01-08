For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Morgan Frost a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

In five of 28 games this season, Frost has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Penguins this season in two games (four shots).

On the power play, Frost has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 104 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Flames 2 1 1 13:51 Home W 3-2 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:45 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:56 Home W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

